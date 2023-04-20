WE TV WE TV Greenlights Reality Show For Lil Wayne’s Ex And Daughter Reality Show For Lil Wayne’s Ex And Daughter

AMC Networks’ WE tv announced the launch of two brand-new series that will premiere later this year.

via: HotNewHipHop

Lil Wayne and Toya Johnson were high school sweethearts. They met in 1997 when Wayne was 15 and Johnson was 14. Johnson quickly became pregnant and gave birth to their daughter, Reginae, in November 1998. The couple formally married in 2004 but the marriage only lasted two years. However, the pair remained friends after their separation. Johnson was later married to Memphitz Wright between 2011 and 2016 before marrying Robert Rushing in 2022. Reginae, who took her father’s given surname, is a rapper and actress in her own right. She has 7 million followers on Instagram.

Johnson (now Johnson-Rushing) saw some brief reality show fame with Tiny & Toya (2009-10) and Toya: A Family Affair (2011). However, neither show lasted very long and Johnson focused on her GARB boutiques in New Orleans and Smyma, Georgia. But all that’s about to change as reports indicate Toya is getting a brand new show alongside her daughter.

The mother-daughter pair are no strangers to WE TV, which operates as a subsidiary of AMC. They have both previously appeared on Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta, a long-running franchise that Toya And Reginae will be a continuation of. The show promises drama from the start, with the official press statement hinting that the show will be an open look at their lives because “as happy as they seem on social media, their lives are unpredictable and full of chaos.” The show will also likely travel across several locations, given the wide-ranging nature of their business.

The show is set to premiere this fall on WE and its sister platform, ALLBLK. In a personal statement, Johnson-Rushing said that “I’m so excited to let viewers back into our lives to see what my family has been up to since you’ve seen us last.” However, there is no word yet on whether Lil Wayne will be appearing on the show in any capacity. Toya And Reginae will reportedly be an unscripted show, following in the format that WE has found success with in the past.