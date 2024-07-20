Tupac Murder Suspect Reportedly Worked Undercover With the Police to Implicate Sean 'Diddy' Combs in Rapper's Death | www.lovebscott.com

Keefe reportedly has claimed that Diddy, also known as Sean Combs, offered him a million dollars for Tupac’s murder.

Court filings have revealed that the man charged with Tupac’s murder, Keefe D, was a “confidential police informant” who tried to implicate hip hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in the rapper’s death.

The damning 179-page document, filed by Las Vegas prosecutors, alleges that Keefe worked undercover with LAPD detectives after volunteering information about his role in Tupac’s fatal shooting.

The court papers detail how Keefe, known as Duane Davis, became an informant after getting caught “trafficking a large amount of drugs” by the task force.

Despite denying involvement in Biggie Smalls’ murder, Keefe provided a recorded confession to the police about how he and his gang killed Tupac in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in 1996.

Keefe claimed that Diddy offered him a million dollars for Tupac’s murder, which was reportedly paid to a gangster named Eric “Zip” Martin.

Prosecutors allege that Keefe even flew to New York in 2009 to corroborate the conspiracy to kill Tupac.

According to prosecutors, Keefe, acting in an “undercover capacity,” ran into Zip on the street as he approached his workplace.

“Mr. Martin [Zip] greeted Defendant excitedly and they had a social conversation,” the court papers claim.

“Mr. Martin indicated he was out of the business but directed him to conduct his drug activities with the nephew. Thereafter, Defendant and Mr. Martin socialized in Mr. Martin’s restaurant for several hours.”

The court filings also implicate Diddy further, with prosecutors summarizing Keefe’s interviews to suggest his involvement in orchestrating Tupac’s assassination.

Despite Keefe’s hopes of being released on bail, a judge denied his request, citing concerns over the source of the funds.

Prosecutors are opposing Keefe’s release as they present a slew of evidence against him, including newly unearthed information that places him in Las Vegas on the night of Tupac’s murder.

The filings mention that Keefe’s wife’s name was used to book a room at the Monte Carlo Resort, where the murder took place, raising suspicions about his presence at the scene.

