Ts Madison has never played by the rules, and now her story is getting the spotlight it deserves! Known for her raw honesty, magnetic personality, and tireless advocacy for Black trans women, Madison has built a multimedia empire. She blazes trails with a spirit that refuses to be boxed in. This time, she told her life story in a groundbreaking biography series. Madison’s biography series promises to be more than entertainment. It’s a reclamation, a revelation, and a revolution rolled into one.

The Rumors Are True!

The rumors are real, and Madison confirmed them herself. She is teaming up with director Lee Daniels for an upcoming biopic series. During the TS Madison Starter House ribbon-cutting ceremony — a reentry home supporting formerly incarcerated Black trans women —the talk show host opened up about the project.

“All those wild stories when I used to tell on the ‘Lipton Tea Hour,’ when I used to sit back and talk about my life, we’re going to be expounding on that,” Madison told Out.

The series will trace her journey from childhood to her years in sex work and ultimately to her ascent in the entertainment industry. Nothing is off the table.

A Second Series Is in the Works

In addition to the biopic, Madison is collaborating with World of Wonder on a new documentary about the Madison Starter House. Unlike typical reality TV fare, the focus will be on healing and growth.

“I don’t want to see Black skin tearing each other apart; we already have enough of those shows. When these women enter the house, I want to focus on their coming-out stories.”

Both projects continue Madison’s mission to center trans voices and create media that uplifts, educates, and empowers.

Who’s Behind the Project and What to Expect

Daniels, known for raw, unfiltered films like “Precious,” will direct Madison’s biography series. His partnership with Madison signals a commitment to telling her story with grit and integrity. Daniels has a track record of bringing untold stories to the forefront, and Madison’s narrative fits squarely within his body of work.

“I’m proud to give it over to him because he’s a queer person, and I wanted it to be told by a queer person,” she said.

She also shared a former sex worker is joining the team as a writer. And that she wanted “all areas of Black to be involved” in her project — a Black woman, Black queer, etc. As of now, there isn’t a release date.

Fans React To The Upcoming Series

As expected, fans were excited when the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” judge announced her new series on Instagram.

@laganjaestranja commented, “This is what she deserves!”

“Wooooork!!!! I’m so proud of you @tsmadison. The world can learn about your history & your story.“ @trinniflava replied on the post.

@burtonverna commented, “There is no ‘glass ceiling’ where our Queen?is concerned. She has ‘shattered’ the competition at every turn! WE LOVE YOU TS MADISON.”

This series isn’t about one woman. It’s about reclaiming narrative power, challenging erasure, and building a legacy rooted in truth. For Black trans women who rarely see themselves reflected in nuanced, multidimensional ways, Madison’s biopic is a powerful reminder that their stories matter.

