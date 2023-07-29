Tristan Thompson’s Brother Seemingly Accuses Khloé Kardashian of Using Mom Andrea’s Death As a ‘Storyline’

Tristan Thompson’s younger brother Dishawn Thompson seemingly accused the Kardashians of using his mother Andrea Thompson’s death for less than admirable reasons.

via: Page Six

“Death for a storyline,” Dishawn Thompson, 28, wrote via Instagram Story Thursday.

“Don’t believe everything you see or hear on social media 95% is a lie,” he wrote in a second Story.

Dishawn’s remarks ironically came hours after Hulu dropped the latest episode of the reality show, which touched on Andrea’s passing.

“Tristan found out that his mom had had a heart attack. It shook up his entire world,” Khloe’s sister Kim Kardashian, 42, explained in Thursday’s episode.

“So of course we drop everything and we go to Toronto. It’s not even a question, I’ll be there.”

In another clip, the Good American founder explained that she stepped in as a “support system” for the father of her two kids and cleaned Andrea’s apartment, turned off her phone and credit cards and figured out her life insurance policy.

Additionally, she also arranged to bring Tristan’s brother Amari, who suffers from epilepsy, to Los Angeles so that he could live with the NBA star, 32. Tristan, who is the oldest of four, was named Amari’s legal guardian after Andrea’s death.

“I’m grateful that I’m strong enough and brave enough to be a support system for someone else that has no other support system right now,” Khloé, 39, said in the episode.

The reality star later revealed that she let Tristan and Amari move in with her after the athlete’s roof caved in on his home.

Page Six reached out to Khloé for comment on Dishawn’s accusations but did not immediately hear back.

In January, Andrea went into cardiac arrest at her home and could not be resuscitated. At the time, Page Six was told that her death was “unexpected.”

Khloé and her on-again, off-again ex Tristan — who share daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 1 — took a private jet from Los Angeles to Toronto to be with his family.

Despite Dishawn’s claims, Amari seems to be fitting in with his extended family just fine.

On Thursday, Khloé shared pictures of the teen celebrating his birthday at a party she threw in her Los Angeles home.





“Someone is 17 today!!!! Happy birthday sweet sweet Amari!!! We are all so blessed to have been touched by an angel such as you ? you are truly one of Gods greatest treasures ?,” she captioned the post.

Tristan was also present for the festivities and posted a photo of himself sitting next to his little brother.

“Happy birthday to my sweet baby brother Amari! I love you forever! We Miss you mommy,” the basketball player captioned the picture.