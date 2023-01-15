Tristan Thompson Supported by Khloé, Kim and Kris at His Mom’s Funeral

Sharing their support. Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian were among the stars who attended the funeral for Tristan Thompson’s late mother, Andrea Thompson.

via: Page Six

The Good American co-founder flew to Toronto with her sister Kim Kardashian, as well as mom Kris Jenner on the Skims mogul’s $150 million private jet for the service Saturday.

The NBA player, whose mom Andrea Thompson died suddenly on Jan. 5, was seen in an all-black ensemble, including a black turtleneck with a classic suit.

Thompson, 31, was joined by the trio of KarJenner women at the service, held at Last Days Pentecostal Ministries, along with his pal Drake.

The “God’s Plan” rapper looked somber as he arrived in a pair of black pants, and a heavy black wool coat.

A source told People that Jenner, who is the grandmother of Tristan’s two children with Khloé, spoke at the service.

“They all want to be there for Tristan,” the insider shared. “He will always be family. It’s a devastating situation for him. They want to do everything they can to support him.”

Jenner, 67, previously took to social media to pay tribute to Andrea.

“I am so heartbroken by the sudden passing of Tristan’s mom, Andrea,” Jenner wrote in a touching post on Instagram, before sending her condolences to Tristan and his siblings Amari, Dishawn and Daniel Thompson.

“You were the most amazing, dedicated, devoted, and selfless mom and such a loving, kind, and fabulous grandmother. What a blessing you were to your family!!!” she continued.

“I will miss you Andrea. I will miss your bright spirit and amazing light. Thank you for always praying for us and lifting us up and encouraging us along the way. Rest in peace beautiful angel ??? @realtristan13.”

A source told Page Six earlier this month that Andrea went into cardiac arrest and could not be resuscitated. The insider also noted that her death was “unexpected.”

There was no sign of Khloe and Tristan’s 4-year-old daughter, True, or their son, whom they welcomed via surrogate last summer, at the funeral; however, a source told us the reality star will continue to stick by her ex throughout the ordeal.

The former couple has maintained a healthy friendship and co-parenting arrangement despite the many cheating scandals that have rocked their relationship over the past five years.

Tristan has not yet publicly commented on his mother’s passing.