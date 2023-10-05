Tristan Thompson Doesn’t Want Daughter True to Be ‘Embarrassed’ by Him: She’s ‘Understanding Stuff’

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Khloé’s ex Tristan Thompson got honest about feeling guilty over his numerous cheating scandals.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star, who shares four children with three women, said he doesn’t want his kids to be “embarrassed” by having him as their father.

On Thursday’s episode of “The Kardashians,” Thompson said his daughter True, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian, is starting to “understand” his infidelity.

“True’s understanding stuff. Prince understands things,” he told Kardashian, referring to his son Prince, 6, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

“They go to school and they have classmates. The last thing I want them to do is ever feel embarrassed that I’m their father.”

Thompson, who also shares son Theo, one, with model Maralee Nichols, has an extensive history of cheating on Kardashian, with whom he also shares son Tatum.

“Just remember, you’re not your past,” the Good American founder told him. “Your past doesn’t define you.”

“Moving forward, hold yourself in a way that you will be proud of. Or if your kids read something about you, you’re going to be proud of that,” she continued.

“Your legacy, what you want to leave behind, is way greater than what the world has been exposed to.”

Thompson also touched on his past behavior of infidelity and how it has impacted the mom of two.

“The thing that always sticks in my mind is I know how much I care about you,” he told the reality star. “I know how much I love you. You’re my best friend. I meet my person, how come I’ve done so much wrong things to them? Why put you through that?”

Without giving Thompson any false hope, Kardashian responded, “We’re going to be in each other’s lives for the rest of each other’s lives because of our kids. So I’m not going to fight that. I’m going to make sure it’s as nice as possible, for me.”

Speaking in a confessional later on, Kardashian admitted that she’s still healing from the hurt caused by the athlete.

“What happened between Tristan and I was not some small little incident,” she shared. “It was some massive situation that really was a very traumatic experience for me in my life. So I’m not going to forget it.”

“But I’m so proud that I’m able to be kind and mature and show my children that mommy and daddy and co-exist and be co-parents,” she added.

“Someone that I did not even want to look at just a couple months ago, I have living under my roof,” Kardashian went on.

“I lost a parent. I don’t wish that on anybody. I don’t care what you did to me, this is something beyond my pain. My moral compass is saying for me to be a good person and to be supportive when someone is in need.”

“So everyone, you do what your moral compass says. I’m going to do what mine says,” she added.

Since parting ways romantically last year, Kardashian has clarified on multiple occasions that there aren’t any “chances” of reuniting as they continue to co-parent.