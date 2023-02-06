Tristan Thompson In 'Deepest Part Of Sorrow And Grief' One Month After His Mom's Death [Photo]

Tristan Thompson broke his silence on the death of his mother, Andrea Thompson, and apologized to her for causing “embarrassment” and “pain.”

via: AceShowbiz

The 31-year-old NBA player – who shares daughter True, four, and a six-month-old son born via surrogacy with reality star ex Khloe Kardashian – took to Instagram on Sunday, February 5 to explain that his “soul is now empty” after he lost his mother Andrea unexpectedly in January when she suffered a fatal heart attack.

“Dearest mommy in heaven, It has been one month since you’ve been gone. I’m in disbelief. I’m in the deepest part of sorrow and grief. My soul is empty as I come to terms that my biggest supporter/superhero is gone,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I cannot thank you enough for always being a woman of faith, being one of God’s warriors, fighting back with whatever the world threw our way. You constantly protected us through prayer. My hero you fought all the battles you needed to and it was time for you to go home. All I can say is, I’m sorry mommy for the wrong decisions I’ve made in my life. I’m sorry for the embarrassment and pain.”

Tristan – who was in an on/off relationship with Khloe, 38, from 2016 until 2022 until she discovered he that he had fathered a baby with Maralee Nichols during their time together – went on to explain that his mother had “raised him better” and vowed to show her now that he will change his ways.

He added, “You raised me better than what I was able to show you. But I have also learned sorry is not enough. Actions speak louder than worlds. So I won’t just say sorry. Stay tuned to the ways I will show the world what an amazing son you raised.”

“I will show you that even when we fall and make mistakes, we get back up. You are my motivation. Stand beside me as I become the man I know you always believed in. I’m going to make you proud, I promise! (sic)”