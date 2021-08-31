Trick Daddy Goes Viral After Revealing He Gets 'Ate Out' Too [Video]

Trick Daddy isn’t ashamed of his bedroom activities — and apparently it includes a little anal play.

via Complex:

The Miami rap vet appeared on a recent episode of Drink Champs, and found his name all over Twitter after he elaborated on his infamous “Eat a Booty Gang.” And by the sound of it, he wants the gang to be inclusive.

“It’s the Eat a Booty Gang, I’m building the franchise up now,” Trick shared in a longer version of the viral clip. “Now I’m getting the women to support the Eat a Booty Gang.”

After co-host N.O.R.E. asked Trick to elaborate on what he meant by women supporting the gang, Trick clarified, saying “Yeah, women eat the booty, too. Yeah, I get ate out.”

N.O.R.E. asked Trick if he keeps his legs in the air during the act, to which the rapper replied, “It depends.”Trick’s comments gave Twitter something to talk about on Monday, but they shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who has been keeping up with him.

Back in 2014, Trick Daddy put together some Eat a Booty Gang T-shirts for the real ones out there, and even declared Aug. 5, 2014 National Eat a Booty Day. It’s unclear whether this has been a yearly celebration, but it seem it just might be for Trick after his latest comments.

Trick got attention earlier this year for his comments about Jay-Z and Beyoncé, claiming Bey “can barely sing” and disparaging Hov’s impact.

Well, we don’t know who’s out here eating Trick Daddy’s booty — but we pray they’re met with the spirit of cleanliness and hygiene.

If anyone is wondering why Trick Daddy is trending… ??pic.twitter.com/Li0WJwhInW — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 31, 2021