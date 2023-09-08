Trey Songz Fighting $10 Million Lawsuit Accusing Him of Exposing Woman’s Breast at Pool Party

Trey Songz is looking to get a $10 million sexual assault lawsuit dismissed, on the grounds that it exceeds the statute of limitations.

via: Radar Online

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Bottoms Up musician argued that the case was brought way past the statute of limitations.

His lawyer argued his accuser had 3 years to file her claims but waited nearly 10 years.

In June, Songz [real name: Tremaine Neverson] was sued by a woman using the pseudonym Jane Doe for sexual assault. In her lawsuit, Doe claimed she was at a pool party at a Connecticut casino in 2013.

The singer was present at the event. Doe said Songz pulled her beast out of her bikini top without her consent. She claimed to have been exposed to the crowd of hundreds at the event hosted by Songz.

The woman said Songz then shouted, “T—- in The Open … T—- in The Open.”

In court documents, Doe pointed out that Songz had been accused of sexual misconduct in the past. She blamed others for allowing Songz to act out despite knowing his alleged past.

The defendants in the lawsuit are Songz, his production company, record exec Kevin Liles, and Atlantic Records.

Doe said she suffered humiliation and emotional distress as a result of the incident. She demanded $10 million in damages.

The judge has yet to rule on Songz’ motion to dismiss.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Songz recently dropped a bombshell in a separate lawsuit he’s facing. A woman named Jauhara Jeffries sued the singer for an alleged assault on New Year’s Eve in 2018.

Songz has denied the allegations. In a recent filing, the entertainer accused the alleged victim’s lawyer of offering a 6-figure bribe to a woman to change her testimony about the night in question.

The woman, Mariah Thielen, declined the offer and called Songz’ team to report the alleged offer. Jeffries’ lawyer has denied the accusations.

Thielen denied Songz had assaulted Jeffries. Instead, she claimed he had kicked her out of his car of people after she caught her filming in. The case remains ongoing.