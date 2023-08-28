Travis Scott’s ‘Utopia’ Holds on to No. 1 Spot on Billboard 200 for a Month

Travis Scott’s latest album Utopia, has the Billboard 200 chart for an entire month.

via: Billboard

The album spends a fourth total and consecutive week in the lead. The effort earned 161,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Aug. 24 (down 13%), according to Luminate. Utopia surpasses Astroworld as Scott’s album with the most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Utopia is also the first rap album to spend its first four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in five years, since Drake’s Scorpion logged all five of its weeks at No. 1, from its debut frame (July 14-Aug. 11, 2018). The last rap set with four weeks at No. 1, in total, was Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, which tallied five nonconsecutive frames at No. 1 between Sept. 18 and Nov. 6, 2021.

Prior to UTOPIA, Scott delivered 2018’s ASTROWORLD, a groundbreaking album that has since earned a quadruple platinum certification.