Home > NEWS

Travis Scott Playing Coachella 2025, Joins Post Malone, Lady Gaga and Green Day

BY: Walker

Published 40 mins ago

Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone, and Travis Scott will headline Coachella in 2025, according to a report from TMZ.

Sources with direct knowledge of the festival’s next lineup tell us Travis will hit the stage Saturday night for what will mark his first time back at Coachella since 2017 — not that he and the concert organizers haven’t tried several times to get him back there since then.

Trav was originally supposed to be a headliner in 2020, but the COVID pandemic shut that down. Then, the make-good was scheduled to happen in 2022 — but the Astroworld tragedy happened in Houston in late 2021, so he was taken off the lineup.

Advertisement

He’s joining a stacked slate of performers, too — Post Malone already announced he’s headlining with the coveted Sunday night slot — but we’ve also confirmed Lady Gaga and Green Day will be the other headliners.

When Travis played in 2017 he was a sub-headliner, but we’re told he’ll be the closing act for Saturday night at the renowned festival.

via: TMZ

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Jaleel White Talks Falling Out With Will Smith, Shares The Message He Has For Him

By: Walker
NEWS

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Faces 5 New Sexual Abuse Lawsuits: Combs Accused of Drugging, Sexually Assaulting Men and Women

By: Walker
NEWS

Jay-Z’s Team Roc Sues Kansas City, Kansas, for Records Related to Alleged Police Misconduct

By: Walker
NEWS

California Attorney General Responds to Tory Lanez’s Claim That LAPD Misplaced the Gun Used to Shoot Megan Thee Stallion

By: Walker
NEWS

Jeezy Accused Of ‘Harassment’ By Jeannie Mai After He Subpoenas Her Bank Accounts

By: Walker
NEWS

Cardi B Playfully Teases Fans With “I Am A True Liar” Meme After Delaying Sophomore Effort

By: Walker
NEWS

Still At It: Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Have Cops Called to Their Georgia Mansion After ‘Heated Argument’

By: Walker
NEWS

Denzel Washington Lost Best Actor to Kevin Spacey and Stopped Voting for Oscars: ‘They Don’t Care About Me? I Don’t Care. I Gave Up. I Got Bitter.’

By: Walker
NEWS

One Direction Stars Gather for Funeral of Ex-Bandmate Liam Payne

By: Walker
NEWS

Diddy Scores a Legal Victory, Prosecutors Must Get Rid of Papers Taken From Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Cell, Judge Says

By: Walker