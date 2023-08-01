Travis Scott Announces Live 'Utopia' Show in Rome

It’s unclear if this is the same show Travis Scott announced would happen in Pompeii. Scott’s Rome announcement comes after he issued a statement on Twitter last week regarding the canceled show at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. According to the Utopia rapper, the show was canceled due to logistical issues, but it will go down at a later date.

“Egypt at the pyramids will happen,” he wrote. “But due to demand and detail logistics, They just need a bit a time to set lay on lands. I will keep u posted on a date which will be soon love you alllll.”

The cancelation didn’t stop fans of the Houston native from going to the pyramids and having a party in his honor. In a video shared on Twitter last Friday, the same day the show would’ve taken place, a group of fans were seen partying, dancing, and singing “Bystanders” from Scott’s Astroworld album.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. via his site.