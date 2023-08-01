Is That You? Kylie Jenner's New Bratz Collaboration Debuts, Social Media Questions the Dolls' 'Brown' Skin

Kylie Jenner has been transformed into a series of mini Bratz dolls for a limited-edition collection of figurines — and people are wondering why the dolls are so…brown.

Bratz’s first-ever celebrity collaboration features six “Bratzified” versions Kylie in her most iconic red carpet outfits.

The looks include the lavender feather-trimmed Versace gown she rocked at the 2019 Met Gala and the corseted black dress and crystal crown she rocked at the Thierry Mugler exhibition opening in November 2022.

Despite how fabulous they look, social media can’t get past the fact the $9.99 figurines are a bit darker than Kylie’s actual skin tone.

why her doll so damn dark.. kylie don’t even tan this dark (anymore) . https://t.co/OPGopaUwMA — jay (@teojakey) August 1, 2023

1. Kylie is not this dark

2. They fumbled, they should have had Megan The Stallion as the doll ? https://t.co/kHI0IXtwZW — Waystar | RoyHo? ??????? (@FortunaMaj0r_) August 2, 2023

@Bratz please DPMO . Kylie ain’t EVER been this damn brown m. take these dolls off the shelf and fix that skin tone and stop trying my patience . https://t.co/GIirt5nxUB — HALLEWOOD???? (@theemrsparker) August 2, 2023

Now y’all know Kylie is white! This bratz doll is giving brown skin. https://t.co/LoeYSgUKyQ — Takiyah?? (@_itsTakiyahh) August 1, 2023

was gonna say this was a snatch but zoomed in and why kylie doll brown?? desi queen kylie ova here https://t.co/MoAdhsdZoP — ur mom (@SMRXTHI) August 2, 2023

Not Kylie hater so idc but this doll is brown ?? https://t.co/P0Ar29RKon — aye jah (@ASHMON3Y) August 1, 2023

They are a little brown…but they’re cute, right?