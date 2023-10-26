Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Says She Still Has Love For The Mahomes Despite Unfollowing Them

Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend is opening up on her decision to cut ties with Brittany and Patrick Mahomes on social media.

via: AceShowbiz

The 31-year-old opened up about the matter in an interview with PEOPLE. “I do think it’s important to publicly address this because I did publicly unfollow people,” she stated. “The reality is I know these people in real life. And so, in real life, I’ve communicated to these people why I’ve had to publicly make the decisions that I made.”

“To everyone it’s like, ‘Oh, you broke up a year ago,’ and that meant it’s like a light switch, you turn it on and off and everything goes dead and black and you don’t ever speak to anyone ever again, she added. That’s not reality. I have ongoing relationships with all parties involved.”

Kayla went on to disclose that she and Brittany “have had our conversations” recently. The content creator additionally spilled, “She knows that I love her.”

“That’s a lot of history and friendship there, that doesn’t change overnight,” she further emphasized. “But publicly, because things are happening so quickly and so publicly, I have to protect myself. That’s really all that is. The love is still there.”

Nicole and Brittany grew close when the former was in a relationship with Travis, who is Patrick’s teammate at Kansas City Chiefs. The former couple dated for five years before officially calling it quits in May 2022. Now, the football tight end is romancing Taylor Swift.

Travis and Taylor have made headlines since sparking romance rumors in September. The Grammy-winning songstress didn’t even hesitate to show her adoration for her athlete beau as she was photographed planting a kiss on his cheek at what seems to be a post-game party.