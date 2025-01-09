Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Says She Gets ‘A lot of S–t’ From Trolls Over Taylor Swift Relationship

BY: Walker Published 42 mins ago

Kayla Nicole is speaking out about her relationship with Travis Kelce—and how difficult re-hashing their breakup in the public eye has been for her.

“Going through a public breakup, just to be frank, it’s been overwhelming,” the sports reporter said in a confessional in Wednesday’s episode of “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”

“I’ve never experienced anything like it,” she shared, adding that she has been “reduced to a headline to something so small as someone’s ex-girlfriend.”

Nicole, 33, told her castmates on the Fox show that she gets “a lot of like s–t because [Kelce] is dating such a mega-superstar.”

Despite the drama, the Tribe Therep? founder said she “liked” Swift and thinks she is “very talented.”

The model — who dated Kelce on and off from 2017 to 2022 — has been dealing with online hate ever since the NFL star, 35, went public with the “Bad Blood” singer, also 35, in September 2023.

One year later, Nicole hit back at a Swiftie who attacked her appearance by posting unfiltered photos of her.

“Very pretty,” the troll sarcastically wrote via X in September 2024, adding a puking emoji.

Nicole retweeted the post, writing, “YOU WILL NEVER MAKE ME HATE ME. Hang it upppppppp bookie.”

Nicole previously issued an open letter to “Black women specifically,” in which she fought back against the “backlash and embarrassment” she has dealt with amid her ex’s highly publicized romance.

“Preserve your heart even when they try to quantify your character and test your boundaries. … You do not have to respond. Because there is power in your silence,” she wrote in October 2023.

Ahead of the release of Swift’s 11th studio album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” in April 2024, Nicole addressed the Swifties again.

“I’m unproblematic. Mind my business. Never respond to the constant vitriol,” she wrote on X.

I’m unproblematic. Mind my business. Never respond to the constant vitriol. Solid as they come & don’t expect a pat on the back for it either. Just know everyone has a breaking point & would love for “yall” (because you know exactly who you are) to leave me alone. — that girl. (@iamkaylanicole) April 18, 2024

“Solid as they come & don’t expect a pat on the back for it either. Just know everyone has a breaking point & would love for ‘yall’ (because you know exactly who you are) to leave me alone.”

Kelce and Swift have not publicly addressed Nicole’s remarks.

via: Page Six