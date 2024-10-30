Travis Kelce Thanks Niecy Nash For Keeping His and Taylor Swift’s Relationship Private [Video]

BY: Walker Published 57 mins ago

Travis Kelce’s secrets are safe with his Grotesquerie costar Niecy Nash-Betts.

The actress, who stars alongside the Super Bowl champion in Ryan Murphy’s Grotesquerie, joined Travis, 35, and his brother Jason, 36, for the Oct. 30 episode of their podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, and revealed that people keep texting her about Travis’ girlfriend Taylor Swift.

“Let me tell you about people who text me about Travis. They all started off saying, you know, ‘We’re watching the thing. Is he the killer?’ Just to get you — just to get you on the line texting them. And then they like, ‘Well, what do you know about his relationship?'”

“Exactly. You know how it goes,” Jason, 36, said.

“I’m like, man, get off that man’s business,” Nash-Betts, 54, said as Travis was cracking up. “I’m a vault. I don’t say nothing.”

“You’re a real one,” Travis told her.

“You won’t get nothing out of me,” Nash continued. “I mean, y’all just being nosy. Don’t ask me nothing.”

“Oh my goodness. That’s great,” Jason said, before Travis thanked his costar for her loyalty — and for keeping things private about his relationship.

“I appreciate you always. And every time someone that has a mic in front of you, [they] always ask you something like that,” Travis said. “Thank you for always showing love. You know it’s real, and you know that me and Tay are absolutely happy. And I appreciate you always making sure that everybody knows that. So thank you.”

“Honey, I mind my black business. You understand me? I’m staying over here, more worried about myself and what I got going,” Nash said, before Travis told her, “You’re the best.”

