Travis Hunter Deactivates Instagram As Fiancée Criticism Continues

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Travis Hunter — the Heisman Trophy winner and arguably the most known player in college football — has deactivated his Instagram … as online criticism of his fiancée continues.

The Colorado Buffaloes star, who won the Heisman Trophy last week, has found his romance with Lenee under the microscope due to a few viral moments over the last few weeks amid fans backing him to move from college football to the NFL.

In the aftermath of his team’s 52-0 win over Oklahoma State Cowboys in late November, he and Lenee appeared to argue as he made his way back towards the field. She even seemed to turn her face away when he went to kiss her.

Then, when the 21-year-old won the Heisman Trophy last week, Lenee was criticized for her subdued response as he celebrated.

In a separate incident, the 23-year-old Lenee also appeared unhappy with Hunter for posing for photographs with female fans.

Before his account disappeared on Sunday, fans were even speculating if Lenee had been faithful to Hunter during their relationship.

After his Instagram page disappeared, his Colorado teammate Shedeur Sanders spoke out for him on X, writing: ‘All y’all athletes, entertainers, artist etc if y’all genuine trying to holla at trav y’all know how to get in touch with him or someone around.

‘At this point y’all just posting for the algorithm trying to look cool.’

Hunter has defended Lenee throughout the social media storm. After they appeared to clash at the Buffaloes game, he shared a video of them together on his Instagram story where he kissed her and smiled.

Video also emerged last week of Hunter dismissing the outrage, saying: ‘They want me to be unhappy. They don’t want me to be in a relationship. The comments and the people, you know, the hating, the hate that I’m getting. It’s draining. It’s draining for sure.

‘Every time I get on my phone, there’s something new that they are lying about. We are just a topic right now. It’s draining.’

Both Hunter and Sanders are widely tipped to go early in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Hunter is a particularly intriguing prospect as he has played both sides of the ball for Colorado – both as a wide receiver and a cornerback.

via: Daily Mail

Travis Hunter just deactivated his IG after an old vid resurfaced of his girl twerking on another man pic.twitter.com/ZfE6l2JUtW — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) December 23, 2024