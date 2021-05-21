Travis Barker Says Kourtney Kardashian is The 'Love Of My Life' [Photos]

Travis Barker made a major declaration about his girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, on Instagram after spending time at Disneyland.

via: The Blast

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship is moving very, very quickly and now the legendary drummer says the reality star is the “love of my life!”

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star and the ‘Blink-182’ musician took their families to the happiest place on earth, Disneyland, and decided to share a few of their favorite moments with millions on Instagram.

The bigger news came after Travis posted a few shots from inside of the park, including one where the couple is holding hands on the carousel, and dropped the big ‘L’ word to describe the set.

The best part, Kourtney commented on the post, agreeing that it is the “happiest” place in the world. But, Travis dropped a bombshell responding on his own IG, saying, “with the love of my life.” WOW. Obviously, the two A-listers are dating and seem to be falling head over heels for each other — but that is a strong statement!

Apparently, this is a long time coming…according to reports, Travis has been in love with Kourtney for a really long time!

According to Page Six, “Anyone who is close to them has always known that Travis has been in love with Kourtney for forever [not Kim]. They are madly in love and best of friends. Everyone in their circle couldn’t be happier for them.”

The statement comes after stories surfaced about Travis and Shanna Moakler’s marriage having issues due to his romantic involvement with Kim Kardashian. As we reported, Kourtney and Travis are neighbors and have been close for quite some time.

Barker opened up recently about not spending every moment with Kourtney, saying, “I also really like missing someone and cherishing the time that I spend with them instead of every day being with them, especially at the beginning of the relationship. I think missing someone is so important.”

Travis’s ex Shanna Moakler is sure to have thoughts about this declaration.