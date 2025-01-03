Trae Tha Truth Reunites With Missing Daughter After Months Long Search

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

It was an emotional reunion. Trae Tha Truth had an extremely difficult end of 2024. The rapper’s daughter went missing, and he made it very clear that he was desperate to find her.

The Houston-born rap artist, 44, had previously reported Truth’s disappearance to police, saying she had last been seen August 16 with her mother Cuevas, 36, during what was supposed to be a weekend visit, Fox 26 Houston reported last month.

The musical performer, whose full name is Frazier Othel Thompson III, took to Instagram Thursday with an emotional series of clips in which he was seen reconnecting with the child at an office at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trae, who last saw Truth following a custodial exchange with Cuevas, told TMZ Hip Hop Thursday that Cuevas was taken into custody in El Centro, California in connection with charges of child endangerment.

Trae, who has past collaborated with artists such as T.I., Snoop Dogg, Travis Scott and Lil Wayne, told the outlet he boarded a flight from San Diego from Texas, then drove more than 100 miles to pick up his daughter at the building where officials were holding her after the arrest of her mother.

Trae told TMZ that he is remaining in Texas, where authorities are planning to extradite Cuevas to, in short order.

Trae told the outlet that he was ’emotional and plans to take things one day at a time’ in the wake of the reunion with his daughter.

Trae told TMZ that he last saw his daughter this past August for a visitation with Cuevas in Houston that was supposed to last two days, but she didn’t return the child and cut off all contact with him.

Trae last month spoke with the Houston NBC affiliate KPRC 2 about the details surrounding his daughter’s initial disappearance.

‘The mother came to Houston and said she wanted to exercise her visiting, so I took her and dropped her off in Humble,’ Texas, Trae told the outlet.

He said that he’d expected the visit to extend from Friday to Sunday.

Cuevas had her relatives assist her in moving the child around to different residences after the alleged abduction, Trae told TMZ Thursday.

Trae told the outlet that a private investigator he hired had located Cuevas in California, but could not pin her exact location prior to her arrest.

Trae said Truth’s mother cut off all contact with him and disconnected her phones.

‘She just vanished, so luckily man, somebody told me that they were spotted in LA and that’s how it started to where I left to go to LA looking for her,’ Trae told the outlet.

Trae said in an Instagram post that he felt his faith in God was integral to his daughter being found, and his strength amid the tumultuous timeframe.

‘Never let no one tell you God aint real!!!!’ trae said. ‘The first day of 2025 I received a call that I couldn’t believe… they said she was found.

‘I know God is the only reason I held on when I wanted to give up…. I had to let go and trust him, tho it was hard in these last past months I was completely broken and empty… I learned to have faith.’

Trae said on the social media site that he instinctively had faith God was protecting his daughter when he could not locate her.

‘God put the right people in place,’ he said. ‘God place the right eyes to see, God put it on peoples heart to assist and God aligned every person that prayed and heard they cry!! Thank you God!!

‘To everyone goin thru similar situations with their children, use me as a example that God can make miracles and shake up tha world!! Don’t give up, just believe, pray and keep faith!!!’

