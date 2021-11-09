Tracy Morgan Spotted With Mystery Blonde, Proudly Flaunts New Girlfriend One Year After Filing For Divorce From Wife

Tracy Morgan is off the market.

via: Radar Online

According to Daily Mail, Morgan introduced the unidentified woman to the paparazzi as his girlfriend but did not reveal her name. The pair was spotted exiting Studio 8H, where SNL is taped, in Manhattan on Monday.

Beaming with happiness, the funny guy couldn’t wait to stop and pose with his new smokeshow.

Leaning in close and flashing a giant grin, Morgan pulled his leading lady close while taking their couple’s debut. Wearing a yellow puffer jacket with a fur collar, the 30 Rock star’s outfit proved he wasn’t trying to go undetected.

Pairing the attention-grabbing look with jeans, denim Louis Vuitton shoes, a plain black shirt, and his oversized chain, Morgan held the mystery blonde’s purse in his hand like a gentleman.

His new bombshell came dressed to impress, wearing a floor-length white and black coat with fashionable graffiti writing all over it. Slipping into a pair of heeled boots, the mystery woman added inches to her frame.

The brand-new couple took some time to pose for shutterbugs before being escorted into their awaiting car.

Morgan seems happy, despite going through a rocky divorce with his soon-to-be ex-wife. The duo revealed they were getting a divorce in July 2020 after nearly 5 years of marriage. Megan was his wife who helped nurse him back to health following his near-death car crash.

“Sadly, after nearly five years of marriage, Megan and I are filing for divorce. This is a challenging time for all involved, so I ask that you please respect our privacy,” Morgan said in a statement.

Megan filed for divorce first, and Morgan quickly followed suit. Things took a nasty turn when Morgan filed for divorce. In the filing, the SNL star made it clear that there was a prenup in place. He also demanded Megan ditch his famous last name.

The exes share one child — an 8-year-old daughter, Maven Sonae. Morgan wanted joint custody, but Megan demanded sole legal and physical custody. Their battle seems to be ongoing.

Maven isn’t Morgan’s only child, and Megan’s not his first divorce. He also has three adult sons — Gitrid, Malcom, and Tracy Jr. — who he shares with his first ex-wife Sabrina Morgan.

As long as Tracy is happy, that’s all that matters.