Tracy Morgan Reveals He’s Taking Ozempic for Weight Loss: 'It Cuts My Appetite in Half' [Video]

Tracy Morgan is the latest celebrity to open up about taking Ozempic for weight loss.

During an appearance on Monday’s episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, the 54-year-old comedian and actor explained how he goes to the gym every day at 10 a.m. when hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager complimented how good he looks.

“You’ve been working on your body and your health,” Hoda said before Jenna quickly responded, “No, that’s Ozempic.”

And he wasn’t joking.

“That’s how this weight got lost,” he added. “I went and got a prescription and I got Ozempic.”

“And I ain’t letting it go!” Tracy exclaimed.

Ozempic is an FDA-approved prescription medication that was originally created for for people with type 2 diabetes. It’s one of the brand names for semaglutide and tirzepatide — also known as Wegovy and Mounjaro — which works in the brain to control hunger.

Since it makes you feel ‘full,’ thus reducing how much one eats — it has become the new Hollywood weight loss trend.

Tracy then confirmed he’s taking the weekly injections after the co-hosts asked if he was really on the medication for weight loss.

“I take Ozempic every Thursday,” he said while mimicking how he takes the injection in his stomach.

“It cuts my appetite in half. Now I only eat half a bag of Doritos,” Tracy then joked.