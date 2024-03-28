Tracy Morgan Clarifies Claims He Gained 40 Pounds on Ozempic: ‘That Was Just a Joke’ | lovebscott.com

Tracy Morgan is clearing up a joke he made about his Ozempic journey.

via Page Six:

After the comedian claimed he gained 40 pounds while using the Type 2 diabetes drug that has become a game-changing weight-loss aid, he clarified that did not happen at all.

“That was just a joke,” he told E! News Wednesday at the Garden of Laughs Comedy Benefit in New York City. “Ozempic did great by me and I was glad to use it.”

Morgan, 55, went on to say Ozempic cut his appetite “in half.”

“Now I only eat half a bag of Doritos,” he joked.

His clarification came a week after he told Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” that he was able to “out-eat” the medication.

“I out-ate Ozempic. I’ve gained 40 pounds. I’m like Magic Johnson. I gained 40 pounds,” he claimed after the host complimented his physique.

“Saturday Night Live” alum revealed he used Ozempic mixed with exercise to trim down his waistline during an August 2023 appearance on the “Today” show.

It’ll be interesting to see how Ozempic affects people 5-10 years from now.