Traci Braxton Dead at 50 Following Battle with Cancer

Traci Braxton has passed away.

The devastating news came from her son, Kevin Surratt Jr., who took to Instagram to express his grief.

Captioning a photo of the two in an embrace, he wrote:

“When I heard the news about my mother being sick first thing she said was I’m going to fight and beat this. She fought to the end and today she’s at peace. I love my mother forever and this hurts so much but I’m at peace knowing she’s isn’t in pain anymore. I love you ma I’m going to miss you.”

Traci never publicly addressed her illness prior to her passing. According to reports, Traci had been battling cancer privately for a year.

Our prayers are with the Braxton family.

This is a developing story…

