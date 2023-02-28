Tory Lanez's Sentencing Delayed Amid Plans to File Motion For New Trial [Photos]

A judge Tuesday set a new sentencing date of April 10 for rapper Tory Lanez, who has switched attorneys since being convicted of assault and two other charges for shooting fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the feet during a 2020 argument in the Hollywood Hills.

Tory Lanez‘s sentencing has been pushed back to another date amid the embattled R&B star’s plans to file a motion for a new trial in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case.

According to reporter Meghann Cuniff, Lanez was expected to appear in court on Tuesday (February 28) for what was supposed to be a sentencing hearing following his conviction on three felonies, but the sentencing will reportedly be delayed in order to give his legal team more time for a new trial.

“Good morning from Los Angeles, where Tory Lanez is due in court at 8:30,” she wrote from outside the Los Angeles courthouse.

“He won’t be sentenced for his three felony convictions for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. Instead, the sentencing will be delayed to give his new lawyers more time to prepare a motion for new trial.”

It really was never likely that Lanez would actually be sentenced today. In addition to the motion for new trial, his lawyers and the prosecutors are going to want to file written briefs that lay out the type of sentence they think Lanez should get i.e. how many years in prison. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) February 28, 2023

Tory’s lawyer David Kenner is here in the hallway, talking about the old times with Mona the sketch artist. Now his friends have joined him, including Michael “Harry-O” Harris, founder of Godfather Entertainment and cofounder of Death Row Records. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) February 28, 2023

The reason there has to be a hearing today is Tory has to “waive time” as they say, i.e., agree that his sentencing be delayed and that his lawyers need more time to prepare their new trial motion. It’s a common procedural move but needs to happen in person. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) February 28, 2023

Ok we’re going into the courtroom now. No phones allowed so stay tuned for updates. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) February 28, 2023

Cuniff continued to explain that the hearing was necessary for Tory to exercise his “waive time” and that needed to be done in person.

Lanez agreed “that his sentencing be delayed and that his lawyers need more time to prepare their new trial motion.”

Tory was spotted in court wearing the traditional “orange jail garb” and a black wave cap. There will be a new trial motion heard on April 10 to determine if the Canadian singer will get a new trial, but if a judge rejects the motion, he will be sentenced on the same day.

Lanez was found guilty by a Los Angeles jury in December after eight days of trial in the Megan Thee Stallion 2020 shooting case.

The three felony charges included assault with a semiautomatic firearm, possession of a concealed, unregistered firearm and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

The Sorry 4 What rapper faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison, as well as subsequent deportation to his native Canada.

