Tory Lanez's Lawyers File Motion To Bail Him Out Of Jail As They Appeal 10-Year Sentence

An appeal hearing for Tory Lanez has finally been scheduled.

Lanez’s legal team has reportedly filed a motion to bail the rapper out of jail as they seek to appeal his 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

The Sorry 4 What rapper received his sentence for the July 2020 shooting earlier this month, and is currently sitting tight inside Los Angeles County Jail with few privileges.

According to court reporter Meghann Cuniff — who has been closely covering the case since it began — a “bail on appeal” motion was filed on Tory’s behalf in Los Angeles on Monday (August 28), with a hearing set for September 5.

“Ask and ye shall receive: Tory Lanez’s lawyers appear to have filed a motion to bail him out of jail as he appeals his judgment and sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion,” Cuniff wrote on Twitter.

She added: “Regarding actual motion, DA’s office says they weren’t aware anything was filed and haven’t received anything yet, but ‘132 has been dark’ which refers to Judge Herriford’s dept # and means he’s been out. But public docket entry is yesterday, hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.”

The hearing will be in front of Judge David Herriford, who presided over the December 2022 trial and ultimately sentenced Lanez to a decade behind bars.

"Ask and ye shall receive: Tory Lanez's lawyers appear to have filed a motion to bail him out of jail as he appeals his judgment and sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. I don't have a copy yet, but there's a docket entry yesterday in the case file.

Hearing is Sept. 5.

The filing comes after Tory Lanez’s defense attorney Jose Baez exchanged words with Meghann Cuniff online after she questioned his commitment to his client by noting that he appeared to be vacationing in Italy instead of appealing his sentence.

“2+ weeks since Tory Lanez’s lawyer Jose Baez said he’d file a motion to bail Lanez out of jail as he appeals his convictions and 10-year prison sentence,” Cuniff tweeted last week. “No motion has been filed, and I’m not sure how much of a priority it is for Baez: He’s posting Instagram stories from Italy.”

Baez hit back by dismissing the esteemed journalist as a “blogger” and claiming she has displayed “bias” against Tory Lanez throughout her coverage of the trial.

The lawyer also offered an update on Tory’s appeal proceedings, explaining that he was unable to file a motion until certain legal formalities were completed and that the rapper was “evaluating ALL of his options.”

Cuniff responded to Baez’s scathing rebuttal, writing on Twitter: “Ignoring the unprofessional comments, the takeaway from Jose Baez’s Instagram stories today is he’s no longer sure if he’ll file a motion for bail pending Lanez’s appeal: ‘As for other motions, Tory is evaluating ALL of his options.’”

She also posted a screenshot on Instagram of an email exchange with Baez, who commended Cuniff and said he would “always be respectful towards” her.

Tory Lanez is currently being held away from the general population in the “administrative segregation unit” in Los Angeles County Jail, which is for those who cannot be safely housed with other inmates. He is reportedly only allowed out of his cell for two hours each day.

Additionally, the 31-year-old is granted just three hours of fresh air each week during his mandated recreation time and is being checked on by jail staff every 30 minutes, per standard procedure in the administrative segregation unit.