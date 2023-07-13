Tory Lanez Is Reportedly “Totally Despondent” In Prison

Tory Lanez was convicted of multiple charges for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. He is scheduled to be sentenced on August 7.

via: HotNewHipHop

Overall, Tory is looking at a maximum sentence of 19 years in prison. However, it would appear as though the prosecution is trying to fight for 11 to 13 years. At this point, it remains to be seen how all of this will go. Tory and his legal team have put in multiple appeals. Although, the judge continues to uphold the guilty convictions. Now, Tory wants to add another judge to his legal team. Once again, the judge shot that down, according to legal reporter Meghann Cuniff.

As the story goes, Tory Lanez wants Ronda Renee Dixon to be on his team. In this role, she would work under Jose Baez, who is one of the most high-profile defense attorneys around. Unfortunately for Dixon, Baez is paying her no mind right now. This subsequently led to her telling Cuniff that she things Tory is being taken advantage of. Additionally, she says Tory looks “totally despondent” behind bars and that his eyes are completely black. She even went through the trouble of writing a motion to get Tory bail.

Tory Lanez is due in court today. He's got a new lawyer who wants to join his case. I talked to her last night. "His eyes were black. He was totally despondent. He told me he wanted to go to state prison. I said, 'You want to go to state prison? Why?'" https://t.co/Kvrkm34mhq — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) July 12, 2023

“Because Mr. Peterson has viable, meritorious post-conviction litigation, this court should award bail,” she wrote. “The unconstitutional nature of his confinement provides ample justification. Peterson’s conviction is not punishable by death. Because he will apply for probation, file an appeal, and pursue additional post-conviction remedies, this court should admit him bail within the court’s discretion.”