Tory Lanez Is Facing Another Felony Charge in Megan Thee Stallion Case, Kylie Jenner and Corey Gamble Named as Possible Defense Witnesses

Tory Lanez is facing an additional felony charge in connection to the alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

According to a new report from TSR, Tory has now been charged with ‘discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner to cause bodily injury.’

Nancy Dillon, a senior reporter for Rolling Stone, revealed that Tory has added Kylie Jenner and Corey Gamble as possible defense witnesses because they were present at Kylie’s pool party before the shooting occurred.

If you recall, Tory and Megan — along with her former BFF Kelsey — were leaving Kylie’s pool party when it all went down.

Meanwhile, the prosecution is reportedly prepared to call Kelsey to the witness stand on their behalf.

Nancy added that Tory’s lawyer doesn’t have any witness statements from Kylie or Corey and that ‘it’s not clear what they might say, [or] if it would even be relevant.’

It sounds like Tory’s defense team is struggling…