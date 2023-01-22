Tori Spelling Admits To Spending $400 In 'Two Days' On Denise Richards' OnlyFans [Video]

She’s one of Denise Richards’ biggest “fans,” apparently.

via: AceShowbiz

Admitting that she has subscribed “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum on the platform, the former “BH90210” star revealed that she spent $400 in “two days.”

The 49-year-old made the revelation in the Friday, January 20 episode of SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live”. She first shared, “I’ve been friends with her for years. I was just kind of fascinated by the whole OnlyFans and – I’m not going to lie – I was like, ‘Let me check it out. What is it entail?’ ”

“So, I looked at it and of course, it shows something like unless you subscribe you can’t get it,” the wife of Dean McDermott further elaborated. “So, of course, I subscribed under a fake name.”

Noting that she “just wanted to see” how far Denise was willing to go with her OnlyFans content, Tori explained, “It’s riveting because they’re like, ‘Hey we might show you this in the shower.’ ” She added, “And I just wanted to see, it’s my friend and I’m like, ‘Hey, how far is she going?’ ”

“They say, allegedly, if you tip them they get back to you faster. So, I was like, ‘Hey, love what I’m seeing, would love to see some more,’ ” the mom of five continued. “I ended up, in the course of two days, spending $400. I couldn’t stop.”

Denise joined OnlyFans just days after her daughter Sam “Sami” Sheen launched her own page. When promoting her account on Instagram in June, the 51-year-old shared a video of herself paddling in the ocean while wearing a white dress. She captioned it, “Ready…here we go [yellow heart emoji] #onlyfans. Link in bio.”

Unlike her ex-husband Charlie Sheen, Denise has supported Sami’s decision to join OnlyFans. “Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in,” she said at that time, clapping back at her former spouse. “All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.”