Tony Rock Slams Will Smith During Comedy Show: ‘You Gonna Hit My Motherf*cking Brother?' [Video]

Tony Rock addressed his brother Chris getting slapped by Will Smith on stage at his comedy show.

“If you think you gonna to walk up on this stage, this ain’t the motherf–king Oscars!” Tony exclaimed while performing in footage obtained by The Shade Room, referencing his older brother being slapped during the ceremony by Smith after making a G.I. Jane joke about wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from hair loss condition, alopecia.

“And if you walk your ass up here, you ain’t nominated for s–t but these motherf–king hands! Oh, we going to pop the rest of the year, n—a. Every time you see me do a show, pop!

“I didn’t want to start the show like that!,” he continued, throwing his hands in the air. “You gonna hit my motherf–king brother because your bitch gave you a side-eye?”

Footage from the evening shows Smith laughing at Rock’s joke until he noticed wife Jada was uncomfortable with the insult, then proceeded to approach the “Never Scared” comic and slap him across the face before screaming, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth!”

Tony, 47, then struts across the stage before telling the crowd, “Oh, it’s a lot of Rock brothers, y’all ain’t know, it’s a lot of Rock brothers.”

Chris, 57, is the eldest of seven siblings, including brothers Andre, Tony, Brian, Kenny, 42, and Jordan, 31, as well as sister Andi, 36. The siblings also share a late half-brother, Charles, who passed away in 2006.

A rep for Tony Rock did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

Tony previously shared his disappointment in Smith’s actions after the star apologized to his brother in a lengthy Instagram post Monday.

When a fan asked Tony via Twitter, “Do you approve of the apology?,” Tony, simply responded Tuesday, “No.”

While Tony continues to air his grievances with Smith for attacking his brother, Chris appears to be moving on from the topic, even stopping a fan who screamed “f–k Will Smith” during his recent show in Boston.

? Brother Tony Rock sends shots at Will & Jada on stage. #chrisrock #willsmith pic.twitter.com/hFLFT7u6GH — Slackaz Remix (@SlackazRemix) April 2, 2022