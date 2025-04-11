Toni Braxton Married Birdman in a Secret 2024 Wedding, 2 Weeks Later She Filed for Divorce

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Toni Braxton and Birdman have been secretly married for eight months, but newlywed bliss was short-lived, according to a TMZ report.

The couple became Mr. & Mrs. in August 2024, eight months after Braxton denied rekindling her romance with the rapper in December 2023.

Toni Braxton and Birdman’s love life has been eventful, to say the least, given their failed engagement and shocking separation just two days after tying the knot!

News of Braxton and Birdman’s marriage recently made waves following the unveiling of the “Un-Break My Heart” singer’s divorce filing. Braxton noted she tied the knot to her longtime beau on August 8, 2024, and listed their separation date as August 10, 2024.

The shocking details continued with Braxton claiming her brief union to Birdman was “irretrievably broken.” She filed for divorce two weeks after their nuptials, but it seemed Birdman wisely used the following months to convince his wife to give their marriage another shot.

Braxton dismissed her divorce petition in January 2025, and Birdman signed off on the agreement, as revealed by TMZ. It is unclear if the pair are currently happily married; however, going off and on again is nothing new in the couple’s romantic history.

Eight months before her low-key wedding to Birdman, Braxton declared their relationship had returned to platonic following their failed engagement and private breakup. She dropped the bombshell in December 2023 on Instagram, refuting a fan’s claims about her ties to the rapper.

At the time, the IG user congratulated the couple, claiming: “Toni Braxton & Birdman Married In A Private Ceremony In Mexico!” Braxton reposted the story and captioned it “#FAKENEWS” before doubling down on having no romantic links to Birdman. Her caption read:

“My dear friend @birdman and I are not married…never been married. We are both single.”

Although the singer did not clarify when she and Birdman ended their relationship, PEOPLE reported that she and the rapper had been dating on and off since calling off their engagement in 2019.

In November 2023, Braxton shared a photo of herself and the record producer kissing in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Braxton and Birdman’s relationship started platonically as collaborators, dating back to when they first worked together on the rapper’s 2002 single “Baby Can You Do It.” They eventually started dating in 2016 when Birdman became a significant support for Braxton amid her ongoing battle with Lupus.

The singer raved about their relationship in 2018, confessing she never expected their friendship to turn romantic. She described Birdman as her “bestie for like 15 or 16 years,” saying: “He has come to my baby showers, my plays, my shows. I never thought we would be dating or getting married.”

Additionally, Braxton hailed Birdman for staying by her side through her health battle. “Every night, he would ask me, ‘Are you okay? Are you good?’ I said, ‘Oh my God, he’s such a great guy!'” she gushed.

When the rapper finally confessed his feelings, she recalled being pleasantly surprised that he loved her for years, even during her former marriage to Keri Lewis.

Birdman popped the big question in 2018, two years after he and Braxton officially became a couple. At the time, the songstress confirmed their engagement in February by flaunting her massive ring in the trailer for the new season of her family’s hit WeTV reality show.

Unfortunately, for undisclosed reasons, the couple called off their engagement by the start of 2019. Four years after their breakup, Braxton sparked mixed reactions on Instagram for flaunting her body in honor of her 56th birthday.

The Blast covered the online drama, reporting the post did not sit right with many. In the controversial picture, Braxton posed nude with a black robe barely covering the entirety of her body.

She teased fans with her bare back, a hint of her chest, and plenty of legs. “In my birthday suit…” the singer captioned the October 7, 2023, post.

Although Braxton felt confident enough to flaunt her body on Instagram, many believed she shouldn’t have dropped the post. Some took offense at her facial expression, with an IG user writing, “I don’t know about this pic. I’m sorry. I love you sis, but it’s giving nursing home vibes. I’m sorry sh-t! Ms. Shirley sexy.”

Another echoed similar sentiments, noting: “Her back look all sunk in like she malnourished or sum!” A third agreed, adding: “Glad I’m not the only one. I wanted to be positive, but she looks terrified, like she just stepped out of the shower to see a stranger standing there.”

The trolling continued with someone asking, “What is Birdman doing that got you so scared, Toni? Tell us.” Meanwhile, others implored Braxton to dress her age, with a critic commenting: “Can you dress more modest?” A few mocked the singer’s slender figure, with an IG user declaring she needed more food.

via: The Blast

