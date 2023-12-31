Tom Wilkinson, star of ‘The Full Monty’ and ‘Michael Clayton,’ Dead at 75

British actor Tom Wilkinson, known for his roles in The Full Monty and Batman Begins, died on Saturday. He was 75.

via: CNN

The news was confirmed by Wilkinson’s publicist Nancy Seltzer, who shared a statement with CNN.

“It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Wilkinson announce that he died suddenly at home on December 30. His wife and family were with him,” the statement read. “The family asks for privacy at this time.”

No cause of death was immediately available.

The English-born actor had some 130 screen credits to his name. He was nominated for his first Academy Award in 2002 for his leading role in “In the Bedroom” opposite Sissy Spacek. Wilkinson’s second Oscar nod was for the 2007 film “Michael Clayton,” for his supporting role.

Wilkinson appeared in many high-profile films over his career, from “Girl with a Pearl Earring” to “Duplicity,” known for his deft ability to appear in both period stories as well as contemporary dramas and thrillers.

He made his mark early on in the 1990s in successful films like “Wilde” and the Oscar-winning “Sense and Sensibility” with Emma Thompson and Kate Winslet.

In addition to his chilling performance as an unhinged, guilt-stricken lawyer in “Clayton” opposite George Clooney, standout roles for Wilkinson include the kooky doctor who manipulates his patients’ realities in 2004’s “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” featuring Winslet and Jim Carrey, and a high-ranking Nazi officer caught up in the plot to kill Hitler in the Tom Cruise-starring “Valkyrie” from 2008.

Wilkinson is survived by his wife, Diana Hardcastle, and two daughters.

RIP.