Tom Holland And Zendaya Spotted On Date Night At Beyonce's Concert In Poland [Video]

In case you’re in the mood to experience previously undiscovered levels of sweetness that will turn your eyes into actual hearts, hello and welcome: Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted by a fan singing to each other at Beyoncé’s Warsaw Show.

via: AceShowbiz

In a video circulating online, the “Spider-Man: Homecoming” co-stars were seen sitting in their seats at the venue. The clip saw the two stars, who wore casual outfits, looking relaxed and content.

Their date night at the “Lemonade” singer’s concert arrived after Tom revealed that he and the actress are “in love.” “The Crowded Room” star said during an on-camera interview with Unilad, “I fixed my girlfriend’s door once really early on in our relationship. I was hanging out at her house and her door was broken. I was like, ‘I’m gonna fix that door for you.’ And now we’re in love.”

In the interview, the actor also talked about the carpentry skills he obtained that led to his romance with the “Euphoria” star. “Carpentry is something I just really enjoy,” he said, adding that he’s a “trained carpenter from a long line of carpenters.”

Tom Holland and Zendaya singing ‘Love On Top’ to each other at Beyoncé’s concert. pic.twitter.com/wdC1Rf5imL — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 28, 2023

“I love it,” he continued. “I made my mom’s kitchen table, I made my mom’s office. I built all the cupboards in my bedroom. I built a little birdhouse with my granddad.”

Tom and Zendaya started dating around 2021, when they were first seen passionately kissing during a Los Angeles, California outing. Their romance continues to heat up with Zendaya posting a sweet tribute to celebrate her boyfriend’s 27th birthday.

The 26-year-old shared a photo of her beau posing on a cliff overlooking a sprawling sea. She also shared a picture of the English heartthrob making a heart symbol with his hands while he was swimming. In the first image, Zendaya put out a heart-eyed emoji. In the second one, meanwhile, the Emmy-winning actress put a red heart emoji.

Zendaya also left a gushing comment on a post shared by Tom’s mother, Nikki Holland. Nikki shared an adorable video from 1998 of Tom and captioned it, “Happy Birthday Tom – still the same – full of beans!” In the comment section, Zendaya raved, “I love this video,” adding face holding back tears emojis.