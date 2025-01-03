Tom Holland Won’t Walk the Red Carpet at Zendaya’s Film Premieres ‘Because It’s Her Moment,’ Says ‘When I Have Kids You Will Not See Me in Movies Anymore’

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Tom Holland and Zendaya are quickly becoming Hollywood’s most powerful young new couple.

Holland recently told Men’s Health that he chooses not to walk the red carpet alongside his girlfriend Zendaya at her movie premieres “because it’s not my moment, it’s her moment, and if we go together, it’s about us.” The two actors are happy to join forces when it’s a movie they’ve shot together, like Marvel’s “Spider-Man” trilogy. But Holland didn’t want to steal any of the spotlight away from Zendaya by walking the “Challengers” or “Dune” carpets, for instance.

Zendaya and Holland have starred in three “Spider-Man” movies together, two of which earned more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office. The couple will spend much of 2025 on film sets together as the stars of a fourth “Spider-Man” movie and of Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey.” Both movies have release dates set for 2026, which means fans will be getting a lot of opportunities next year to see Holland walk on red carpets with Zendaya.

The two actors went public with their relationship in 2021. While Holland did not discuss any details about his private life with Zendaya, he did briefly look to the future when bringing up what his career might look like if he starts a family.

“When I have kids, you will not see me in movies anymore,” Holland said. “Golf and dad. And I will just disappear off the face of the earth.”

Holland appeared on an episode of the “Dish” podcast last month and got asked what it’s like acting with Zendaya, to which he quipped: “Studios love it. One hotel room. Separate drivers. We’re not crazy now. Listen it’s work, alright?”

“It’s a saving grace. Yeah, best thing that’s ever happened to me,” he added on a more serious note. “It’s just that perfect thing when you’re on set and a director will give you a note that maybe you don’t agree with, or I know that she doesn’t particularly like, and it’s just that, like, familiar glance at each other of like, can’t wait to talk about that later.”

Zendaya raved to Vanity Fair last year about working with Holland and said it’s not weird to be scene partners together, explaining: “It’s actually strangely comfortable. It’s like second nature, if anything. You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside. I love working with him. He’s so talented, and so passionate about what he does. He always gives things one thousand percent, even if he’s absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him. It feels pretty normal. That’s how we met. Literally, at a chemistry read.”

Holland and Zendaya will be joined in Nolan’s “The Odyssey” by Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron and more. The film is set to open in theaters on July 17, 2026 from Universal Pictures. Sony and Marvel currently have “Spider-Man 4” on the release calendar for July 24, 2026.

