Tom Cruise is ‘Extremely Interested in Pursuing’ Shakira : Report

Tom Cruise apparently wants to court Shakira in what could be a new romance.

via: Page Six

After Tom Cruise and the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer were photographed hanging out together at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami over the weekend, a source exclusively tells Page Six: “He is extremely interested in pursuing her.”

“There is chemistry,” says the source.

Cruise, 60, is single and Shakira, 46, split from her longtime boyfriend Gerard Piqué, 36, last June amid allegations he was having an affair with his now-girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.

“Shakira needs a soft pillow to fall on, and that could be Tom,” says our source — adding that Cruise has the benefit of being, “a nice-looking guy, and he is talented.”

The source also cracked, “And she isn’t taller than him.”

Cruise is 5-foot-7 while the pop star is 5-foot-2.

A source tells us that Cruise was so taken by the pop diva that he allegedly sent her flowers.

On Sunday, the “Top Gun: Maverick” star and the Colombian chanteuse spent time together on the race’s starting grid and were seen chatting in a private hospitality suite.

Shakira and Piqué were together for 12 years and they share two children, Sasha, 8, and Milan, 10.

“It’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult,” she told Elle last September. And she added, “I can only say that I put everything I had into this relationship and my family.”

Shakira now lives in Miami.

Cruise has three children — 30-year-old Isabella and 28-year-old Connor from his marriage to Nicole Kidman, and 17-year-old Suri, whom he shares with ex-wife Katie Holmes.

He reportedly most recently dated his “Mission: Impossible 7” co-star Hayley Atwell.

They split in September of 2021 and again for the final time in June 2022.