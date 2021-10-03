Tom Brady Unleashes “Homecoming” Video Ahead of His Return to New England

A day before Tom Brady’s much-hyped return to Gillette Stadium for the first time as a visitor, the 44-year-old Tampa Bay quarterback added to the hype.

via: Revolt

Tom Brady has released a digital teaser highlighting the epic moments throughout the dynasty he helped build for the New England Patriots. Brady’s visit to New England on Sunday (Oct. 3) is one of the most highly-anticipated games of the 2021 NFL season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which is the team Brady won a Super Bowl Championship with last year, are 2-1 heading into the game against the 1-2 Patriots.

The 55-second visual, which Brady tweeted Saturday (Oct. 1) with the caption “Homecoming,” virtually chronicles Brady’s rise from a former sixth-round draft pick to becoming arguably one of the league’s greatest players ever. As JAY-Z’s “Public Service Announcement” plays in the background, Brady walks along the sidelines of the football field inside Gillette Stadium while the defining moments of each of his seven Super Bowls flash sporadically in the background. Real audio from announcers who covered the games can be heard throughout the video as well.

It starts with Brady’s weigh in during the 2000 NFL Combine and goes directly into his first (controversial) Super Bowl win against the Oakland Raiders in 2002. Then, a virtual Adam Vinatieri appears on the screen to kick the game winning 41-yard field goal against the Carolina Panthers. The video zooms past The Pat’s 2005 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles and their loss to the New York Giants in 2008, and picks back up with their momentous win against the Seattle Seahawks in 2014. Brady’s come from behind victory against the Atlanta Falcons is included, and his final championship with the Patriots against the Los Angeles Rams is highlighted as well.

The video concludes with Brady walking aboard a ship as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, before he arrives back in Foxborough — donning his Buccaneers jersey — at Gillette Stadium with seven Lombardi trophies in front of him. The video encapsulates Brady’s 21-year career in the NFL well, and serves as a great hype video leading up to the 3x NFL MVP’s big game against his former coach, Bill Belichick, and team.

Check it out below:

GOAT things.