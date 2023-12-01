Tiny Responds to 'Bullsh*t' Claims That T.I. Isn't King's Biological Father [Photos]

In the days following her and her family going viral for a heated scuffle at the Atlanta Falcons game, Tiny Harris is now taking to the internet to set some other things straight.

via: Complex

Tiny took to Instagram, where she goes by majorgirl, on Thursday to respond to a post from The Uncutt, calling the rumor “the biggest bullshit ever!!!”

“No disrespect but I don’t even know Bimmy like that!” she said of the man at the center of the conspiracy theory. “I was just reminded of who he was. Quit playing with us for click bait bitch!!”

Tiny also shared a photo of herself inside T.I.’s home studio with King.

“HE BAD AS HELL,” reads her fitting caption in light of recent events.

On Twitter she added, “A lie don’t care who tell it.” When a user said that the Harris family “provide the content,” Tiny replied that “they’ve taken an honest family moment and added all type of bullshit onto it, as they always do to get views on their lackluster platforms.”

King was captured on Instagram Live getting into a verbal altercation with his parents while attending Sunday’s game between the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons. It appears the shouting match turned physical with many suspecting T.I. was the person who confronted his son.

The “Bring Em Out” rapper could be heard saying, “You are embarrassing yourself and your family.”

T.I. seemingly referenced the incident in an Instagram post featuring a clip from his and King’s appearance on the latest episode of Complex’s GOAT Talk. The 43-year-old made it clear that regardless of what transpired over the weekend, their family bond remains strong and nothing has changed between them.

“Fck what dis internet talkin bout,” Tip wrote. “Da HFamily Tied Like a Knot ?We all We Got…4LIFE… Ima RIDE to da heavens or da depths of HELL bout my Jr.& ain’t nothing gon change that.”