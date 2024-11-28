Home > NEWS

About Time: Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Living In Separate Rental Houses

BY: Walker

Published 14 hours ago

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann finally moved out of the family home she shared with estranged husband Kroy Biermann and their six kids amid their divorce battle,

Sources with direct knowledge of the situation tell TMZ … Kim and Kroy secured their own, separate rental houses not far from where their longtime marital home is. We’re told their 4 minor children — Kroy Jr., Kash, Kaia, and Kane — will split their time between their parents’ rental homes.

The two now living apart marks a significant shift in their contentious divorce saga, which has played out in court and in public. Until this week, the pair had been living under the same roof in their sprawling 7-bedroom, 11-bathroom estate, despite over a year of mounting financial troubles.

We broke the story … the couple started moving out of the Georgia home on Tuesday. We obtained video of moving vans outside the couple’s soon-to-be-auctioned home. The property, which was initially listed for $6 million last year, recently had its price slashed to $3.65 million after several failed attempts to sell. The auction is set for next Tuesday.

Kim and Kroy’s financial woes, which include unpaid taxes and other debts, have been a focal point of their divorce proceedings. Despite these struggles, they’ve now taken the steps to lead separate lives — geographically.

Nonetheless, here’s hoping their new separate homes and the auction next week can give the two the fresh start they desperately need.

via: TMZ

