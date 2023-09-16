Timbaland Shows Off New Hairline After Getting Transplant: 'Don't Be Jealous' [Video]

Timbaland suffers from hair loss – also known as alopecia – and recently decided to mitigate some of the effects by getting a hair transplant.

via: Complex

On Wednesday, the legendary producer hopped on Instagram to speak about dealing with hair loss due to his struggles with alopecia. In a short clip, Timbaland debuted his new look while explaining why he went under the knife.

“Working out, changing your body, I can put the work in,” Tim shared. “This one — I have to go get work. It’s no getting around it. I started seeing things getting lighter and I’m like, ‘You know what? Let me do it earlier than later.’ I’m tryna tell y’all — don’t be jealous!”

Timbaland captioned the clip: “A BIG heartfelt thank you to @dr_haroldsiegel and his team over at @naturaltransplantsclinic for taking care of me and giving me that extra care and attention with my new hair. Taking care of your hair early AND with the right doctor is key @naturaltransplantsclinic is where it’s at.”

The news comes two weeks after Timbaland enlisted Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado for his latest single, “Keep Going Up,” which he eleased through Beatclub, an online music creator platform Timbaland co-founded in 2021.

The collab arrives more than 15 years after the trio dropped “Give It to Me,” which reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart and secured a 2008 Grammy Award nomination for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals.

“Keep Going Up” is expected to land on Timbaland’s long-awaited sixth studio album that’s set to drop in November.