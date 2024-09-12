He Didn't Stutter! Tim Walz's Comments About Gay Penguins Goes Viral

Minnesota governor and Democratic vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz’s comments about gay penguins have gone viral! During the Human Rights Campaign’s (HRC) dinner, Walz criticized Republicans for their focus on banning books, particularly those with LGBTQIA+ themes, while seemingly ignoring the ongoing issue of school shootings. His comments, which included a pointed reference to gay penguins, have struck a chord with many and ignited a passionate conversation.

“This is what these folks are focusing on,” Walz said. “Like reading about two male penguins who love each other is somehow going to turn your children gay.”

Walz: This is what these folks are focusing on. Like reading about about two male penguins who love each other is somehow going to turn your children gay… It’s a fact of life some people are gay, but you know what’s not a fact of life? That our children get shot dead in schools. pic.twitter.com/tFAXOMkZNG — Acyn (@Acyn) September 8, 2024

He referred to children’s books such as “And Tango Makes Three,” which discusses the true story of two male penguins raising a chick together. Walz argued that while Republicans are busy trying to ban books, they should be more concerned about the real danger facing children: school shootings.

Tim Walz Calls out Republicans for Their Priorities

Walz’s focus was clear: lawmakers need to prioritize children’s safety over fearmongering about LGBTQIA+ content in books. The issue of school shootings remains an ongoing crisis in the U.S., with the governor pointing out the troubling reality that children face.

“It’s a fact of life; some people are gay, but you know what’s not a fact of life? That our children get shot dead in schools,” Walz stated.

According to USA Today, there have been more than 20 K-12 school shootings this year alone, 15 less than in 2023. The most recent school shooting incident took place in Winder, Ga., at Apalachee High School, where a 14-year-old student opened fire. Sadly, four people were killed, and nine others were injured.

“We are going to make sure our children are seen, they bring their authentic selves, and we are going to make sure they’re safe when they get there,” Walz added.

Walz’s comments about gay penguins stand in sharp contrast to the actions of some Republican lawmakers, who have proposed book bans but have done little to address the gun violence crisis in schools.

Social Media Reacts to Tim Walz’s Statements

Walz’s comments caused many to flood social media with their opinions. Many in the LGBTQIA+ community have praised his direct approach and defense of LGBTQIA+ representation in children’s literature. Some have highlighted the absurdity of the idea that reading about penguins could influence sexual orientation, while others bashed Walz for his views.

“It’s ridiculous to think reading a book can turn a child gay. Reading books with heterosexual characters didn’t make gay people become straight, just like reading the bible doesn’t make Republicans turn Christian,” @Fly_Sistah commented on X.

“You could stack five JD Vances on top of each other, and they still wouldn’t stack up to the man that Walz is,” @_H_a_m_m_y said on X.

Tim Walz’s comments about gay penguins have revisited a larger conversation about priorities in the fight for children’s well-being. LGBTQIA+ activists have applauded the governor for shining a light on the dangers of ignoring real issues while demonizing harmless stories about love and acceptance and people for being who they are.

