TikTok Star Reesa Teesa's Ex Says CAA Will Be Disappointed by Lack of Talent | lovebscott.com

CAA are about to have buyer’s remorse over their newest client in TikTok star Reesa Teesa, at least according to the ex-husband.

via: The Shade Room

Jerome McCoy spoke to TMZ after news broke that Reesa, real name Tareasa Johnson, signed with Creative Arts Agency. As we’ve previously told y’all, Jerome revealed himself to be the man Reesa painted as a pathological liar in the viral ‘Who TF Did I Marry’ TikTok series.

While Jerome has expressed plenty of woes since the 50-part story took over the innanet last month, Reesa has been UP! She’s collected a few coins from the millions of TikTok views. Sis has been planning a trip to Paris and London, per donations from fans and viewers. And now, she’ll get to continue telling personal stories with a powerhouse agency behind her. ‘Cause if you didn’t know, Reesa Teesa’s management CAA also has talents like Ariana Grande and A$AP Rocky on their roster.

But before Reesa Teesa has had a chance to see how CAA will change her life, Jerome is letting the world know that, in his eyes, his ex-wife has “no talent.” He told TMZ on Wednesday (March 6) that she’s not making it to Hollywood. Why?

In his words, per TMZ, Reesa Teesa “lacks the will to work hard for anything and has no discipline.” He reportedly told the outlet their relationship ended for those reasons. Keep in mind, he previously alleged online that their marriage began to crumble after Reesa cheated with someone named Bradley in their home.

Continuing to sip on his haterade, Jerome also told TMZ Reesa’s only accomplishment has been “telling a compelling story.” To think she “might have a career” is “horse crap,” per Jerome. He’s standing on ten toes that Reesa Teesa told a fabricated story and blew up because of it.

But Reesa Teesa’s CAA deal isn’t the only thing Jerome is fuming about. Apparently, he isn’t here for her dropping her CashApp account information on her TikTok profile, which now boasts 3.7 million followers and 38.9 million likes. He’s accusing her of soliciting payments from invested fans. And he’s calling bulls**t on her incoming fortune and newfound fame.

In his mind and words, the only thing he’s guilty of is “breaking up with a chick who had no ambition,” TMZ reported.

Meanwhile, Reesa Teesa expressed gratitude for the CAA deal in a statement to Deadline on Wednesday.

“I am excited to join the CAA family in what has become an extraordinary and life-changing opportunity. I hope to bring this story and personal experiences to an even bigger platform with the hope of helping those in similar circumstances know they are not alone.”