Tiffany Haddish Could Be Restricted From Using Drugs and Alcohol After DUI Bust

Tiffany Haddish was recently arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence.

TMZ is reporting Georgia prosecutors want to restrict Tiffany from using drugs and alcohol.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, state prosecutors in Georgia want a court there to modify the bond conditions from her open DUI case to restrict her from using booze and drugs.

They’re asking for this change due to Tiffany’s latest DUI arrest on the other side of the country … which happened last week in Beverly Hills.

As we first told you … Tiffany was arrested early last Friday morning — after a Thanksgiving night gig at the Laugh Factory — with Bev Hills PD officers putting Tiffany in handcuffs and arresting her. They’d gotten a call around 5:45 AM about someone stopped in the middle of Beverly Drive, allegedly slumped behind the wheel of a car with the engine running.

Remember … Tiffany was previously busted for DUI in Georgia back in January 2022, when she was also allegedly asleep behind the wheel after smoking marijuana.

She posted bond in that case, and now with the second alleged DUI, Georgia prosecutors are asking the court to change her bond conditions to add a restriction on narcotics and alcohol, and to require weekly testing for both. The judge hasn’t ruled yet.