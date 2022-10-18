Tia Mowry And Cory Hardrict’s Exchange Instagram Love Days After Divorce News [Video]

Tia Mowry announced her separation from Cory Hardrict on Oct. 4 after 14 years of marriage.

via: BET

While Tia Mowry and Cory Hardict have decided to end their marriage, they want to let everyone know that it wasn’t only an amicable decision, but they both still have love for one another.

The actor recently posted portraits of her family on Instagram, including Hardict and the two children they share.

“Every book starts with a dedication page, and this one’s dedicated to you: my friends, family, and community,” Mowry, 44, captioned the post. “The outpouring of love I received from you over the last week has been so encouraging and humbling. I’m so grateful to you all. New Book, First Chapter to follow. Love, Tia ??.”

Cory reciprocated the love by commenting on the post, “I love you (heart emoji).”

Following up her IG message, she proclaimed her gratitude to her supporters with a Reel that touched on her starting a new chapter, captioning it, “I am love. I am peace.”

Audio over a video of Mowry smiling into the camera seemed to back up her message. “You’re falling in with yourself. I know you hate to admit it. There’s a lot of other people you could be falling in love with. You’re choosing you.”

Cory also took to Instagram with a video of his own to Tia.