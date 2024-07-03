5 Things You Should Know About 'Aladdin' Genie Michael James Scott

From Baltimore to Broadway — this brilliant star shines far beyond the center stage. Keep reading as we delve into some interesting things you should know about Michael James Scott.

With a list of applaudable works, the theater veteran gracefully continues to carve his own lane in Hollywood. These days, Scott is celebrated as Disney’s longest-running Genie in their highly-acclaimed stage version of the classic “Aladdin.” The project, launched in 2011, is based on the 1992 animated film of the same name, which featured the voices of Robin Williams, Scott Weinger, Linda Larkin, Jonathan Freeman, Gilbert Gottfried, Frank Welker, Jim Cummings, and Douglas Seale.

Aladdin is the story of a young Arabian man who stumbles across a magical lamp with a wish-granting genie inside. After meeting a promising Princess Jasmine, the 18-year-old street urchin fights to protect his newfound luck and love from antagonist Jafar.

In 2016, an uber-talented Scott originated the role of Genie in the Australian production of the play in Sydney. From there, he’s gone on to portray Genie in “Aladdin’s” North American and West End (London) tours and on Broadway. Check out these fun facts about the illustrious performer below.

5 Things You Should Know About Michael James Scott

His Love for Performing Arts Developed in Adolescence

According to a sit-down with Broadway Direct, Scott sang his first church solo at the tender age of four and knew he wanted to work in showbiz ever since. As a child, the Florida-fed actor/singer owned the spotlight and sang his heart out in front of the crowd. His strong passion would (ultimately) follow him into early adulthood, where he majored in musical theater at Webster University in St. Louis, Missouri. Although he was born in Baltimore, Scott was raised in Florida. Before entering college, he reportedly participated in the Visual and Performing Arts Program at Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, FL.

He Didn’t Have a “Conventional” Coming Out Experience

In an interview with Out Magazine, the LGBTQIA+ thespian recalled gaining support from his family when revealing his identity. He told the outlet,

“First of all, it’s so funny. [laughs] I just don’t understand how they didn’t know. I told my dad, ‘I want you to meet my boyfriend.’ He asked, ‘Does he make you happy?’ I was like, ‘Yeah.’ He said, ‘Well, that’s all I care about,'” Scott added. “It’s so crazy that this was his reaction. I think about the idea of this Black man from a hard background having a little queer boy who loved singing and dancing and living his life in Victoria’s Secret lotion.”

Despite the odds many queer folx face when coming out, the 43-year-old explained that he was “blessed” to have people who didn’t care about his differences.

He Attended Broadway Legend Ann Reinking’s Summer Camp

Prepped by the best! Scott spent time in Tony winner Ann Reinking’s (“Goodtime Charley” and “Chicago”) Broadway Theatre Project. The late entertainer started the training program–aimed at high-school to college-aged students–in Tampa, FL. When speaking with Out Magazine, Scott named Ben Vereen (“Wizard of Oz”), Gregory Hines (“Will & Grace”), Roy Scheider (“Jaws”), Julie Andrews (“Mary Poppins”), and Gwen Verdon (“Sweet Charity”) among those he received theater guidance from.

His Résumé Is Extremely Impressive

Scott’s background is elite. His ability to pull the curtains back and roll out his own red carpet is unparalleled. His onstage credits include “Fosse,” “Mamma Mia!,” “All Shook Up,” “Tarzan,” “Jerry Springer: The Opera,” “Hair,” “Elf,” “The Book of Mormon,” and “Shrek The Musical,” among others. Scott’s hard work is admirable and he’s said to be part of The Broadway Boys and the Grammy-nominated organization Broadway Inspirational Voices.

He’s Happily Married

Scott is married to film director/producer Jeremy Merrifield. The two met while at theater camp. He told Out Magazine, “We say we met in the gayest way possible: at theater camp!”

Scott and his partner occasionally share flicks of their affection for each other on their Instagram profiles. In a recent birthday post to Merrifield in May 2024, Scott gushed, “[He is] a man who has an enormous heart and loves way harder than you can imagine, a man who deserves to be celebrated everyday, a man who I get the gift of calling my husband, my partner, my best friend…”

What did you not know about Michael James Scott that you learned here? Share with us below!