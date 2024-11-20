Healthy, Happy, & Hydrated: 10 Things to Look for When Buying Quality Water

BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 22 mins ago

Have you ever gone down the water aisle at the grocery store and had no idea which brand to get? It’s water; therefore, it’s all the same, right? Wrong! Surprisingly, not all water is created equally, and there are several things to consider when buying quality water.

Why Quality Drinking Water Matters

Water fuels your body, from aiding digestion to regulating temperature. It’s not just about drinking enough; what you consume impacts your health. Poor-quality water may carry impurities that compromise your well-being. High-quality water provides essential minerals, boosts energy, and enhances flavor. Choosing your drinking water wisely can help you stay sharp, energized, and hydrated throughout the day.

Here are ten things to look for when buying quality water.

1. Taste

Quality water should taste clean and refreshing. Any metallic or chemical flavor can indicate poor processing or contamination.

2. Type of Water

Choose the water type that meets your needs. Mineral water contains natural minerals and offers numerous health benefits. According to Medical News Today, mineral water can help lower blood pressure, regulate blood circulation, and strengthen bones. Other water types include distilled, spring, purified, sparkling, well, tap, and alkaline.

3. Filtration Method

Understand how brands treat (process) their water. Reverse osmosis, carbon filtration, and UV treatment are standard methods that ensure safety and quality. Look for water that removes contaminants while preserving essential minerals. Mineral water is a great option because it comes from underground reservoirs; therefore, it doesn’t have to undergo chemical processing like other water types.

4. Label Clarity

Read labels closely. A trustworthy brand provides transparency about its water source, mineral content, and treatment methods. Avoid vague claims like “pure” or “natural” without detailed information.

5. Packaging

Packaging plays a role in both health and sustainability. Choose BPA-free bottles to avoid chemical leaching, and opt for recyclable or reusable options to reduce environmental impact. A great option is glass water bottles over plastic bottles.

6. pH Level

The pH level affects the water’s balance. Neutral water with a pH of 7 is ideal for most people. Some prefer slightly alkaline water for its potential benefits in reducing acidity and inflammation.

7. Source

Know where your water comes from. Natural springs and deep wells often produce higher-quality water compared to municipal sources. The origin can influence mineral content and taste.

8. Additives

Many brands enhance water with electrolytes, vitamins, or flavors. These are helpful for athletes or those with specific needs, but if you prefer pure water, avoid unnecessary additives.

9. Expiration Date

Check for an expiration date on bottled water. Over time, plastic can break down, affecting the taste and safety of the water. Choose bottles with the freshest shelf life.

10. Certifications

Look for certifications from reputable organizations like NSF International or the Water Quality Association. These verify that the water meets safety and quality standards.

Choosing quality water is about more than quenching thirst. It’s a step toward better health, energy, and well-being. You can ensure every sip supports your lifestyle by following these things to look for when buying quality water. Prioritize clean, safe, and flavorful water to stay healthy, happy, and hydrated.

What tips do you keep in mind when purchasing water? Let’s discuss in the comment section below.