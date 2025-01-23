Home > NEWS

LBS Deals: Looking for Value? Well, McDonald‘s Got You Covered!

BY: Walker

Published 1 hour ago

This article is sponsored by McDonald’s McValue Menu

Hey, Love Muffins! Get ready to save big at McDonald’s with the launch of McValue™! Now, you can enjoy even more of your Mickey D’s favorites for less.

Yes, you read that right — McDonald’s is helping you save money in this economy! McValue™ brings you unbeatable deals like the $5 Meal Deal, exclusive in-app deals, and additional local food and drink deals. Plus, with their new “Buy One, Add One for $1” deal, you can enjoy more of what you love at breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

The best part? You can mix and match to create YOUR perfect meal and stretch your money even further!
McValue Breakfast Buy One, Add One for $1 menu items include:

* Sausage McMuffin®
* Sausage Biscuit
* Sausage Burrito
* Hash Browns

McValue Lunch/Dinner Buy One, Add One for $1 menu items include:
* 6-pc. Chicken McNuggets
* Double Cheeseburger
* McChicken®
* Small Fries

The easy-on-your-wallet $5 Meal Deal includes your choice of a McDouble® or McChicken® sandwich, Small Fries, a 4-piece Chicken McNuggets®, and a small soft drink – all for just $5.**

But wait, it doesn’t end there! You can also get exclusive in-app deals at any national location, like Free Fries Friday!

Buy Now at https://www.mcdonalds.com/us/en-us/download-app.html

Prices and participation may vary. McDouble Meal $6 in some markets. Meal Deal for a limited time only. BOAO $1 valid for item of equal or lesser value.

