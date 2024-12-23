The Art of Hair: Mielle Organics and Rolling Out Journey On Hair Expression

BY: LBS STAFF Published 1 hour ago

[Atlanta, Georgia] — Mielle Organics and Rolling Out created an inspiring editorial and elevated journey of artistic hair expression with its “Art Of Hair” campaign inviting Black art enthusiasts, influencers, and entertainers to elevate their Art Basel experience with unmatched creativity and style.

The “Art Of Hair” campaign is a continuation of Mielle’s 10th anniversary celebration; it’s a rallying for creatives to embrace the extraordinary. Mielle stands as the ultimate natural hair care and beauty brand that believes healthier ingredients encourage healthier hair and skin.

Central to this campaign is the partnership with the Historic Hampton House. The Historic Hampton House is the only Green Book Hotel Museum in the world. The mission of the museum, through its dynamic and diverse programming, facilitates the changing of minds and hearts in terms of race, culture and sociology-economics in this country.?? During Art Basel the museum will open its exhibit, “Invisible Luggage” which draws upon the spirit of the Historic Hampton House, as a safe space and place of congregation during segregation. Highlighting the idea of shelter and safety as integral to cultural production and collective creation, the selected works reflect the importance of building and celebrating sites of refuge, renewal, and reflection.

Advertisement

Mielle and Rolling Out hosted a private dinner around the art of hair and commissioned art dedication. The collective spoke on their personal hair journeys and creative processes but also explored the cultural significance of avant-garde hair art within the Black community. By showcasing these artists’ unique perspectives, we inspired a broader dialogue about identity, creativity, and the transformative power of hair.

Mielle and Rolling Out has commissioned a Black female artist Ebony Boyd, to bring empowerment, perseverance, jubilation and inspiration to life through a piece for all to admire. Ebony Boyd is an abstract artist that loves to create beautiful things. She is naturally drawn to bright and vibrant colors. She has been able to build a successful business building her audience all over the world. Ebony is a classically trained soprano with a focus on jazz, whose art is inspired by music. Her interpretation of the Art Of Hair is inspired by Olori, the Yoruba word for Queen bringing empowerment, perseverance, jubilation and inspiration to life through an artistic piece for all to admire.

via: Mielle Organics