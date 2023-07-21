That's Nasty: America Ferrera Admits 'Not Showering for a Few Days' Is Her Guilty Pleasure

America Ferrera doesn’t like to shower every day.

via ET:

Ferrera, Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon and director Greta Gerwig recently sat down with Vanity Fair to play a fun game in which they quizzed each other on themselves, revealing fun personal facts the others might not have known. For example, Robbie’s favorite reality show is Love Island (U.K. only, the Aussie star insisted) and McKinnon thinks farts are the funniest thing in the world.

But the crew was stumped when it came to Ferrera’s guilty pleasure.

“Cookie dough?” McKinnon guessed, but her co-star said it wasn’t food related.

Gerwig speculated about massages or self-care, but when Ferrera was reluctant to admit what it was, Rae took another guess: “Being away from your kids?”

Turns out, it’s a little…dirtier than that. “It’s like, not showering for a few days,” Ferrera confessed.

“I would never have expected that!” Robbie marveled.

Despite her somewhat surprising personal hygiene habits, Ferrera is a standout of the Barbie movie, earning major praise for her role as one of the film’s human characters. But she admitted to ET recently that her kids — 5-year-old son Sebastian and 3-year-old daughter Lucia — were not so sure about her time in Barbie Land.

“My kids got to visit me one day on the Barbie set, they didn’t know what to make of it,” she shared. “They think when I’m not with them, that I live and work in Barbie Land.”

How is walking around funky pleasurable — guilty or not? That’s just nasty.