Cardi B Subpoenas Tasha K's Husband, Demands Full Disclosure of Financial Assets

Cardi B is making sure she leaves no room for Tasha K to hide money to avoid paying her debts.

According to court documents obtained by HipHopDX, the rapper served Cheickna Kebe, Tasha K’s husband, with a subpoena duces tecum earlier this week.

With this subpoena, Cardi B and her attorneys can examine all the couple’s assets in Miami on August 7 as part of Tasha K’s bankruptcy filing. The examination will be recorded on video.

“The examination may continue from day to day until completed,” reads the order. “If the examinee receives this notice less than 14 days prior to the scheduled examination date, the examination will be rescheduled upon timely request to a mutually agreeable time.”

Last month, Cardi B was told to stop pursuing Tasha K for payments after Tasha K filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

We’re firmly on Cardi’s side with this one.