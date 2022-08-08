That Was Fast: Kanye West Deletes 'Skete Davidson Dead' Headline After Kim Kardashian Reportedly Found It 'Appalling'

Kanye West took to Instagram Monday morning with a post in reference to Kim Kardashian’s breakup with Pete Davidson.

The post shared a fake headline that read “Skete is Dead” and took a dig at Kid Cudi in the process.

After the post went live, it was reported that Kim found Kanye’s actions ‘appalling’ and that she demanded he take it down.

Per Daily Mail UK:

“‘Kim won’t stand for this. She is demanding that Kanye take the post down, but he won’t.

‘She has been vigorously defending Pete. She’ll never get back together with Kanye over the way he’s treated the people she loves and respects.

‘She has tried incredibly hard to have a good co-parenting situation for the children.

‘She won’t stand for this type of behavior from him.’”

As of now, the post has been removed.