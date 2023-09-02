Thank the Lord: Jenna Ortega Wants You to Know She Is NOT Dating Johnny Depp

Contrary to popular rumor, 60-year-old Johnny Depp is Not dating 20-year-old Jenna Ortega.

via Page Six:

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star is not dating the “Scream VI” actress, a source confirmed to Page Six Saturday.

The Daily Mail claimed that Ortega, 20, also addressed the “ridiculous” claims on her social media account.

“I can’t even laugh,” the “Wednesday” star reportedly wrote on her Instagram Story in a since-deleted post.

“I have never met or worked with Johnny Depp in my life,” she continued. “Please stop spreading lies and leave us alone.”

Page Six has reached out to Ortega and Depp’s reps but did not immediately hear back.

Rumors began after gossip blog Deuxmoi posted that Depp and Ortega had been spotted together and were possibly working together on “Beetlejuice 2,” which is slated to be released next fall.

The “Edward Scissorhands” star most recently made headlines for his romance with Joelle Rich, a London-based attorney who represented the actor in his libel case against the Sun in 2020.

An insider told US Weekly last year that Rich was married when she and Depp first started dating but was in the middle of divorcing her husband.

The Oscar nominee and the high-profile lawyer split in October 2022.

Listen — it’s Hollywood. We wouldn’t be surprised if they were dating — but we glad they aren’t!